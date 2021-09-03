Advertisement

State board halts development of health education standards

The Nebraska Board of Education met Friday at the La Vista Convention Center.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA VISTA, Neb. - Nebraska may be waiting a while for statewide health education standards.

Members of the state board of education voted 5-1 on Friday to indefinitely postpone development of the standards.

According to the resolution, the board will now determine the appropriate time to address health-education standards after taking into consideration the state of the pandemic, as well as the needs of children, schools and communities.

A crowd of approximately 200 people gathered Friday morning at the La Vista Convention Center for the board’s meeting.

State law does not require the department of education to write health standards. Without a mandate, whatever the board adopted would only have been a recommendation for local school districts.

