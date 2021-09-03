Stolen car recovered following traffic stop in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a car stolen last month.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a white 2009 Nissan Altima parked outside a home near 15th Street and Atlas Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood.

LPD said the officer saw the driver go inside the home and when they ran the license plates, the car came back as stolen.

Officers said the car was reported stolen on Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. near 9th and G Streets.

According to police, the officer saw the man driving the stolen car come out of the home and get into a truck with a woman and leave the area.

Police said the officer conducted a traffic stop and during a search, they found the keys from the stolen car.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for felony theft by receiving.

LPD said while the car was being processed by investigators, they found a number of the victim’s belongings.

