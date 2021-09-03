Advertisement

Vast majority of Huskers participate in voluntary vaccine registry

(University of Nebraska - Lincoln)
By University Communications
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As reported through the university’s Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, 81% of faculty/instructors, 74% of staff and 69% of students (those participating in on-campus courses this fall) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate amongst the university’s student-athletes is 91%.

“I want to thank everyone who uploaded their information into our vaccine registry and for doing their part to protect themselves and our community,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “If anyone has not yet been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to do so. There is no better way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

The university’s Voluntary COVID-19 Vaccine Registry continues to be offered to the campus community. Students, faculty and staff who participate in the registry are exempt from the university’s weekly COVID-19 testing protocol.

The university will offer a second-dose Pfizer clinic for students, faculty and staff vaccinated during move-in week clinics (held Aug. 25-26) on Sept. 16. The clinics, which are open to anyone seeking the vaccine, are 10 a.m. to noon in the Nebraska Union’s Regency Suite, and from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union’s Prairie Suite.

