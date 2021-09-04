Beatrice pilots fly supplies & food to Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around 7 o’clock Saturday morning, a couple of Nebraska pilots will take off from the Beatrice Municipal Airport and head down to Louisiana. What they’ll have on board won’t be passengers but necessities to help people hit the hardest by Hurricane Ida.

Loads of items like food, cleaning supplies and diapers will be packed into planes and airlifted, thanks to Beatrice pilots Anthony Chisano and Corina Lottman.

“We kind of both had the idea at the same time as we were watching the news and realized that we had the resources to get it done,” said Corina Lottman.

In partnership with the aviation disaster response team AERObridge, the two will make the trip down to southern Louisiana in about 2.5 hours using their twin turbine plane.

“We were initially going to go next week, but the organizations are in such need, they kept asking for donations sooner and sooner,” said Anthony Chisano.

Chisano is originally from Florida and said he knows firsthand the struggles that come after going through a rough hurricane.

“I’ve been in places where you don’t have infrastructure for a long period of time, and they need to get it back as fast as they can. If we can feed and bring supplies, then that’s what we need to do.”

Lottman said she reached out to the community asking for donations, and in less than 24 hours, they were able to raise $2,000 to buy hundreds of the items.

“As a response, we are kind of the first people there when they truly have nothing. So, the quicker we get down there, the better off the people are,” Lottman said.

Chisano and Lottman said they’re overwhelmed with the outpouring of community help.

“We got so much great support that we are actually starting to find more aircrafts to try to help us with more of the supplies,” Chisano told 10/11.

Since they’ll already be down south, the two will reach their hands out a little bit further to help even more.

“We are going to be going from New Orleans and going over to Texas where they have some supplies that are stranded and can’t get in,” said Chisano.

These pilots told us they’ll likely make future trips to bring more supplies to Louisiana. People can drop donations off at the Beatrice Municipal Airport or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.