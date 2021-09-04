Husker Athletics rolls out Red Carpet Experience for underprivileged kids thanks to anonymous donors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The excitement of the first Husker home game and first Husker win of the season, was also a special moment for 2,009 underprivileged kids in Lincoln who got a seat in the stands and a red carpet experience thanks to generous donors.

“We’re breaking the cycle of living in Lincoln and not being able to go to a football game,” Standford Bradley, with the Malone Center said.

The Red Carpet Experience came about when anonymous donors purchased the leftover tickets to get Memorial Stadium’s 376th consecutive sell out.

But that sell out is what’s allowing families like Andrea Arnold’s to take her daughters to their first game.

“It’s overwhelming to see all of these families here,” Arnold said. “It’s really cool to see that because most families don’t get to do this.”

About 2,000 tickets were given out, 200 going to children who attend The Malone Center.

10/11 NOW asked Ethan Robinson, one of those recipients what he was looking forward to most about the game.

“Just excited to have fun, to see the energy and be with the boys,” Robinson said.

But the representative from the Malone Center, and Dr. Lawrence Chatters who spearheaded the event said the experience is about more than football.

“I hope it turns them on to school, on to sports, to be involved with positive things in their lives,” Bradley said.

Dr. Chatters said he hopes it’s a moment of togetherness.

“I hope they feel something bigger than themselves that’s all about love and support and the tradition of excellence here at Nebraska,” Dr. Chatters said.

While this was the first Red Carpet Experience event, Dr. Chatters hopes it’s not the last. He said they want to make room for underprivileged and under-served families at all Husker athletic events as long as the community and donations allow for it.

“Being young and growing up under-served you don’t get the opportunity to spend leisurely time with family,” Dr. Chatters said. “It’s all about money. We hope with this event young people have a chance to spend time with their families and have fun. We think sometimes the hardest working people need a break and this is that break they deserve.”

