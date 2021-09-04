Advertisement

Huskers face Fordham

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two seasons on Saturday when the Huskers take on Fordham in the 2021 home opener. Game time in Lincoln is set for 11 a.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1 record, following a 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois last Saturday. The Huskers fell behind by three touchdowns midway through the third quarter before their strong late rally fell a touchdown short. After opening with a Big Ten Conference game, the Huskers will now settle into their non-conference slate over the next three weeks. The matchup with Fordham is the first of two straight games at Memorial Stadium, followed by a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 18.

Fordham will be opening its 2021 season on Saturday in Lincoln. After having its 2020 fall schedule postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fordham played three games during an abbreviated spring season, posting a 2-1 record. Coach Joe Conlin is entering his fourth season as the Rams’ head coach.

The matchup between the two schools was added to the 2021 schedule this spring, after Nebraska’s season-opening trip to Ireland was canceled. Nebraska was originally slated to have an open week this Saturday, but replaced a November game against Southeastern Louisiana with this week’s game against Fordham.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Teens break into east Lincoln home during middle of day
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Phone scam
LPD: Man loses more than $27,000 in phone scam
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game

Latest News

Loads of items like food, cleaning supplies and diapers will be packed into planes and...
Beatrice pilots fly supplies & food to Louisiana’s Hurricane Ida victims
Husker football is back and so are the fans after a year of pandemic changes. But the...
Restaurants struggle with staffing
High School Football Sept. 3
High School Football Sept. 3
NCAA Volleyball Nebraska vs Omaha
NCAA Volleyball Nebraska vs Omaha