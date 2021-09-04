Advertisement

NSP responds to major crash on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln.

At least one vehicle has caught fire due to the incident.

According to officials, traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Officials advise that drivers avoid the area if possible. Drivers can take Highway 6/Cornhusker Hwy into Lincoln as an alternate route.

This is an ongoing story. Keep tuned to 10/11 NOW for more information.

