NSP responds to major crash on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln.

At least one vehicle has caught fire due to the incident.

According to officials, traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Officials advise that drivers avoid the area if possible. Drivers can take Highway 6/Cornhusker Hwy into Lincoln as an alternate route.

Major multiple car crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln. Expect huge delays. @NEStatePatrol @Lincoln_Police #huskers pic.twitter.com/0MHYFO1Rn9 — Sgt. Sean Vest BPD (@OfcVest) September 4, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT! Car fire on I-80 just west of the 27th street exit. Traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Avoid if at all possible! pic.twitter.com/tXXN4ti3e2 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) September 4, 2021

🚨🚨🚨Major traffic back-up on I-80 near the 27th St exit in Lincoln.



Prepare for slowdowns and stopped traffic as responders get on scene.



Take Highway 6/Cornhusker Hwy into Lincoln as an alternate route. https://t.co/N12Z7ZtyVs — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021

