Restaurants struggle with staffing

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Husker football is back and so are the fans after a year of pandemic changes. But the restaurant industry is still being impacted by COVID-19. Their biggest struggle is staffing.

On Saturday downtown, especially in the Haymarket, the streets will be flooded with Husker fans. Restaurants said they’re excited, but apprehensive.

“We’re looking for a big big night,” said Eric Underwood, Rodizio Grill.

“We’ll have the beers ready to go,” said Stephen Engel, Buzzard Billy’s.

Lincoln’s restaurant managers are expecting the sea of red to arrive in full force on Saturday.

“It’s going to be great, the atmosphere is going to be great,” said Engel

But they’re worried about staffing. The head of the restaurant association said the labor shortage continues with no sign of letting up.

“We’re hiring servers, hosts, bartenders,” said Engel.

Making one of the busiest days of the year, the first Husker Home Game, a little more daunting.

“When we think the game is over. we’ll just say here it comes and manage the wave after wave that comes,” said Underwood.

Because they said it’s also a much needed boost in business.

“We’ve taken significant losses during COVID in 2020 and the first half of 2021 so this should help recover those losses,” said Engel.

For fans heading downtown their advice is to call ahead and ask for reservations and just be aware of the staff shortages and supply chain concerns.

The restaurants said above all else they just ask for patience and for fans to give the staff who did show up some grace.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

