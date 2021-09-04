Sunday Forecast: Some morning rain gives way to more sunny, nice weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak upper level trough will combine with a strengthening low-level jet to give us a chance for some morning showers and storms on Sunday, but more nice weather headlines your forecast as we head into the day tomorrow with generally dry weather expected for most, if not all, of the next week.

Mainly clear skies are expected across the state through Saturday evening as high pressure settles through the state. Through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning, we should continue to see mainly clear skies and quiet conditions. A weak mid-level trough will drop out of South Dakota, and combine that with a veering low-level jet and we could see a cluster of showers and thunderstorms develop first across parts of north central Nebraska, with that cluster dropping into parts of southeastern Nebraska through Sunday morning and into the very early afternoon. While severe storms aren’t expected, a few isolated thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds, small hail, and perhaps some brief heavy rain.

Skies should clear out and become mostly sunny into the afternoon with any showers and storms either dissipating or moving out of the area. We should see another nice day by the afternoon, though temperatures and dew points will be a bit higher. Look for afternoon highs to reach into the lower and middle 80s across the state - about where we should be this time of year. Dew points should climb back to the middle and perhaps upper 60s across central and eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures are expected to be even warmer as we finish out Labor Day weekend on Monday with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s to mid 90s. Dew points could send our feels like temperatures even higher, especially for eastern Nebraska where dew points should sit in the mid to upper 60s.

Overall, the extended forecast is headlined by dry weather as we head through the next week. Outside of the small chance for rain on Sunday morning, dry weather is forecast through the week next week and even into the beginning of next weekend. Temperatures look to peak on Labor Day with highs in the upper 80s for Lincoln. A cold front pushes through the state though into Tuesday morning, pulling temperatures back down into the lower 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures rebound back to the upper 80s by Friday and into next Saturday. Morning lows should be fairly comfortable over the next week -especially towards the middle of the week when temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday morning.

