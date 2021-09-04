Advertisement

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 78.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott spent 65 years at NBC and forecast the weather on the “Today” show for more than three decades.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Savannah Masters, 34, of Hastings, was arrested Thursday for theft and flight to avoid arrest...
GIPD: Woman crashes car fleeing from police after caught stealing from vehicles near State fair
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Huskers beat Fordham, 52-7
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Week 2 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Sept. 3)
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 3

Latest News

A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies
President Joe Biden returns a salute with a Marine Corp honor guard as he disembarks Marine One...
Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks