Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports missing Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing 72-year-old man from Plattsmouth on Sunday.

Officers say they believe John Zarkowski left his home Saturday morning driving a 2018 white Chevy Tahoe with a Nebraska plate of 20T188. Zarkowski is described as 6′2, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.

According to the release, a family member said he was last seen on Friday at the Buc Bay residents at 4:30 p.m. Officers also say they believe Zarkowski doesn’t have his phone, wallet, and shoes.

Authorities advise calling the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 296-9370 to give any information.

