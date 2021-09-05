Advertisement

Co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch dies from heart attack

Jan Vala, co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, died Friday evening after having a heart attack...
Published: Sep. 5, 2021
“Jan was the heart of our family; the very best daughter, wife, mother and grandmother,” said Jan’s family on Facebook. “She was unfailingly kind and so well-loved by everyone who knew her. For all who had a connection with Jan, please join us in saying goodbye this week.”

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary.

A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, in the Pavilion

According to her family, Jan was a voracious reader and, in lieu of flowers, the Vala family requests donations which will be sent to The Gretna Library Foundation in her honor.

