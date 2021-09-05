Labor Day Forecast: Sunshine and summery weather for the unofficial end to summer!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the course of the next week will be fairly quiet with little to no chance for rain with temperatures that look to generally hang out a few degrees above average.

More comfortable weather is expected as we head into Sunday evening as mainly clear skies are expected to go along with comfortable temperatures, dew points, and light winds. Mostly clear skies are then expected through the overnight hours and into early Monday with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected through the day tomorrow.

Morning low temperatures tomorrow are expected to range from the low 50s in the west to the low 60s in the east. These lows will be a few degrees above average for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.

Some of our hottest weather of the next week is expected by Monday afternoon as daytime highs are expected to range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s across the state with winds out of the south and southwest at 5 to 15 MPH. Dew point temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska should sit in the 60s to perhaps near 70° at times. With the potential for high humidity, that also means we have the potential for heat index values into the lower and middle 90s for central and eastern Nebraska. Short term models through are struggling in pinpointing where dew points will potentially sit tomorrow. If dew points are a bit lower, temperatures could be a bit warmer by the afternoon. If dew points are higher, temperatures will likely top out in the upper 80s as opposed to the lower 90s. Regardless, it looks to be the hottest day of the next week.

The heat won’t last long as a cold front is forecast to drop through the state Monday night and into Tuesday morning, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Northwest winds could be breezy through the day, with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH. High end wind gusts could possibly reach close to 40 MPH at times. Temperatures will be pulled back to the upper 70s and low 80s to go along with more sunshine and dry weather.

Dry weather will be the trend through the remainder of the week with little to no chance for moisture in Lincoln, eastern Nebraska, or for much of anyone across the state. Temperatures will hang in the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back to the mid and upper 80s for Thursday and into next weekend.

