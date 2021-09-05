Advertisement

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responds to crash on Highway 2

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th...
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th Street which happened at around 12:30 p.m.(Kamri Sylve)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th Street which happened at around 12:30 p.m.

According to the 511, the area between South 190th Street and North 2nd Road is closed due to the crash.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more updates.

