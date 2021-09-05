Advertisement

Lincoln man pleads no contest in shooting death of friend

Zachariah Serna
Zachariah Serna(LPD)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest for unintentionally shooting and killing his friend and roommate last year.

Zachariah Serna accepted the plea deal on a manslaughter charge Friday in the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hall on July 4, 2020. Prosecutors said Serna told them he and Hall were struggling over the gun when it went off. But prosecutors said a blood spatter expert would testify at trial that Hall and Serna were at least 4 feet apart when the gun went fired.

Serna currently is out of jail on $50,000 bond and faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing in October.

