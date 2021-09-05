LPD investigates homicide in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old male in an apartment in the 300 block of N 44th Street.

According to officials, the death is a homicide. A 23-year-old male is in custody for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. There is no on-going threat to the public.

On Sunday at around 7:19 a.m. a call was received sending members of the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside of the residence. Although medical intervention was quickly initiated, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LPD investigators are interviewing a witness who was with both parties at the time of the incident. Crime Scene Investigators will be at the scene throughout the day collecting physical evidence. The next-of-kin of the deceased has been notified.

Further information will be released at a press briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8:45 a.m.

If anyone has knowledge about this incident which may assist with the investigation, please call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.