Nebraska volleyball wins Ameritas Players Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball improved to 6-0 after beating Arizona St. in straight sets in the final game of the Ameritas Players Challenge on Saturday.

The Huskers also beat the University of Nebraska Omaha and Georgia on the road to winning the tournament. Senior setter Nicklin Hames was named MVP of the tournament.

Even with football being at 11 am this morning, Devaney was still rocking to watch @Huskervball win in straight sets over Arizona St. pic.twitter.com/CtYXPPm6YX — Eddie Messel (@EddieMesselTV) September 5, 2021

Nebraska opens up regular season play on the road at Creighton on Wednesday September 8.

