UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people Saturday morning in Lincoln.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. Units from the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. The crash involved eight vehicles that were all traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

After preliminary investigation, investigators believe a semi, driven by Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange. The semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.

A father and son, traveling together in a Chevrolet Colorado pickup, were both killed in the crash west of 27th Street. The victims have been identified as Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista. Five other people were transported to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash. The driver of the semi, Yorkwind Crawford, has been arrested for two counts of motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

