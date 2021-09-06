Advertisement

Beatrice pilots back in Nebraska after dropping supplies to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A couple of Beatrice pilots are now back in Nebraska after flying nearly 5,000 pounds of supplies to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana on Saturday.

Anthony Chisano and Corina Lottman called it an “eye-awakening experience,” after visiting some of the hardest hit areas in southern parts of the state.

“Definately, a lot of things are completely wiped out there. The things that we thought still has roofs were actually just tarps that people had fastened to the roofs,” said Chisano.

They said people affected expressed their gratitude to Nebraskans for donating and dropping off neccessities like water, food and first-aid items.

“Just seeing that they were completely cut off from the outside, they were really relying on the supplies that we were bringing in and that other pilots were bringing in,” Lottman said.

These pilots were also able to fly over to Texas and grab extra supplies from people there and brought them back into Louisiana Saturday evening.

