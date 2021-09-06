Caffey Tabbed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Caffey paced the Huskers with 1.56 blocks per set alongside 2.44 kills per set on .405 hitting last weekend as No. 4 Nebraska went 3-0 at the Ameritas Players Challenge. The Chicago, Ill., native earned all-tournament team recognition.

On Friday vs. Omaha, Caffey provided a spark off the bench for six kills on 10 swings with no errors and seven blocks, all in the fourth and fifth sets. That night vs. Georgia, she added nine kills on .375 hitting with five blocks. Caffey closed the tournament with seven kills and a pair of blocks vs. Arizona State on Saturday.

It marks the first weekly conference honor of Caffey’s career. NU’s last Defensive Player of the Week honoree was Kenzie Knuckles on Nov. 4, 2019.

