FedEx Ground distribution center planned at Grand Island

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Land that had served as the home of a Grand Island garden center will soon become the site of a FedEx Ground warehouse and distribution center.

Television station KSNB reported the recent sale of the 33-acre campus for development of the FedEx Ground center, and work at the site has already begun.

The land was annexed into city limits by the Grand Island City Council in 2019. FedEx said the distribution center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and will be 215,000 square feet. FedEx spokeswoman Dana Hardek says the new facility will replace a smaller one in the Grand Island area and will employ a mix of full and part-time employees.

