Advertisement

Fire and rescue crews respond to crash on I-80

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another fiery interstate crash this holiday weekend on I-80 tangled traffic Monday morning near the Greenwood exit.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. and fire and rescue crews quickly came to the scene. Their focus was on the car in the center ditch.

State patrol cruisers and rescue squads lined the shoulders of both lanes of the interstate traffic. They were on the scene for at least two and a half hours.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th...
UPDATE: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 2
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old male in an apartment...
Man facing second-degree murder charges in connection to Sunday homicide
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Zachariah Serna
Lincoln man pleads no contest in shooting death of friend

Latest News

Group honors Lincoln car enthusiast with car show
Group honors Lincoln car enthusiast with car show
Event handing out free LLCs to people with business idea
Event handing out free LLCs to people with business idea
Event hands out free LLCs to people wanting to start a business
Event hands out free LLCs to people with business plan
Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures and breezy winds into Tuesday