Frost, Huskers look ahead to Buffalo game

Scott Frost Huskers
Scott Frost Huskers
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost says he was up until midnight on Sunday working on preparations for Nebraska’s Week 2 opponent, Buffalo. The Huskers host the Bulls on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“Looked like world beaters in game one,” Frost said of Buffalo. The reigning MAC runner-up won its opening game 69-7 over Wagner.

“Their guys know how to win,” Frost added.

Nebraska is coming off a blowout win over FCS opponent, Fordham.

