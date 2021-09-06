Labor Day: Sun, heat and more humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many see Labor day as the last day of summer and it will certainly feel like summer with temperatures returning to the 90s for some. The heat and humidity will not last long because a cold front will move across Nebraska early on Tuesday and that will bring cooler and less humid conditions.

Mainly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon with the high around 90. South-southwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Hot and more humid across Nebraska on Labor Day. (1011 Weather)

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mainly clear and warm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will be on the warm side Monday night and early Tuesday morning. (1011 Weather)

A cold front will sweep across Nebraska Tuesday morning bringing a few scattered clouds, cooler temperatures and less muggy conditions by Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 80s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler, breezy and less humid. (1011 Weather)

Pleasant conditions expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be warmer and perhaps more humid. At this time, it appears mainly dry conditions will continue through the weekend.

Mainly dry weather will dominate the work week. (1011 Weather)

