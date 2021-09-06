Nebraska Department of Labor helping Nebraskans find jobs during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In honor of Labor Day, 10/11 NOW is taking a deeper a look into how the Department of Labor has helped Nebraskans keep and find jobs throughout the pandemic.

According to the Congressional Research Service, unemployment peaked at nearly 15 percent during the pandemic in the United States, but Nebraska was able to show some resilience. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Nebraska peaked at just over 7 percent unemployment during April of 2020. Today the unemployment rate is just over two percent.

The Nebraska Department of Labor says not having as much face to face interaction was one of the more difficult challenges during the pandemic, but the staff was still able to find ways to connect to the community.

“We were able to successfully serve 99,077 individual job seekers virtually through the pandemic, and we actually served another 85,679 in person within the local job centers,” Josh Hanson with the Nebraska Department of Labor said. “We never closed our doors, we are one of very few states who didn’t.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor says the ability to offer in-person services, but also adapt to virtual services was critical in connecting to job seekers. NEworks and reemployment services offered ways to find jobs, on-the-job training and job fair postings. These are just a few of the many services still available today, which have helped more than 180,000 Nebraskans despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“Nebraskans have always been hard workers,” Hanson said. “I think a lot of it is just the sheer nature of Nebraska and the fact that we do have a lot of resources in our communities and we have innovative solutions so that we can reach those that are in rural areas as well.”

The Nebraska Department of Labor says there isn’t just a one-size-fits all approach, and there are resources tailored for every person. The NDOL still offers plenty of resources, and is always working to keep Nebraskans employed across the state.

