Nebraska soccer beats Loyola at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska soccer team (4-2-0) handed Loyola its first loss of the season with the Huskers’ 3-0 shutout of the Ramblers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska struck early as sophomore Eleanor Dale recorded the game-winning goal and her third goal of the season in the fifth minute. Junior Marissa Popoola scored her first point of the season as she recorded an assist on the play, sending a cross kick into Dale who headed it into the back of the net.

In the 17th minute, the Huskers scored again with another header, but this one came from sophomore Reagan Raabe, taking the lead on the team with four goals this season. Dale assisted Raabe as she shot a leading pass down the field. The Huskers’ final score came in the second half in the 71st minute.

Freshman Jordan Zade scored her first career goal as she shot the ball past the Rambler goalie into the bottom left corner of the net. Abbey Schwarz and Natalie Cooke were awarded assists on the play. Schwarz now leads the team in assists with four. Nebraska out shot Loyola (3-1-1) by an 11-3 margin, including a 4-0 advantage in shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short earned her second start and first win of the season. She now has three career wins.

Next up, the Huskers will get back on the road and travel to Tucson, Ariz., next week for a Thursday night game against Arizona State (5:00 p.m. CT) and a Sunday afternoon matchup with Arizona (2:00 p.m. CT).

