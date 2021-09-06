Students at Union College head to Grand Isle, Louisiana to help with recovery after Hurricane Ida

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A week after Hurricane Ida destroyed parts of Louisiana, a group of students at Union College are heading down south to help with clean-up.

Monday at 4 a.m., about 20 Union College students in the International Rescue and Relief Program will leave campus and make their way to Grand Isle, Louisiana, one of the towns with the most severe damage after Hurricane Ida.

Andrew Saunders, the rescue coordinator for the International Rescue and Relief Program said, “Their services are pretty overwhelmed right now with the damage they received.”

These students are earning this unique bachelor’s degree using hands-on experience, which is also preparing them for careers in public safety, the medical field and emergency management.

“They make the world a better place, whether they’re on rescue teams or if they’re working in a clinic, in a hospital, as a paramedic or a doctor,” said Chantelle Bravatti, International Rescue and Relief senior.

Students will spend a week in Louisiana clearing debris, cutting downed trees and helping in other recovery efforts.

“I’m just hoping that we can reach as many people as possible, especially in such a dire situation. Power has gone out, houses have flooded,” Josh Reyes-Meiring, International Rescue and Relief senior said.

Many of these same students assisted in the 2020 derecho storm in eastern Iowa, the Nebraska flood of 2019 and 2017′s Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but for some, this deployment hits harder.

“Because I have family in New Orleans,” said Bravatti. “Seeing what they had gone through, them being evacuated and the property damage they went through.”

Students told us their goal in every rescue deployment is to make a difference. “That inspiration is going to drive people forward and give a lot of people hope, especially in restoring areas like Louisiana,” Reyes-Meiring said.

“Seeing all of our hard work that we’ve put in these couple of years and implementing it into real-life experience is super cool and super important,” Bravatti told us.

The International Rescue and Relief Program at Union College is funded mostly by donations. If you’d like to support these students in future natural disaster relief, CLICK HERE.

