Tuesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures and breezy winds into Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast still remains remarkably quiet as not much in the way of sensible weather is expected over the course of the next week, but a cold front dropping through the state tonight into Tuesday morning will headline our forecast in the short term as that front will bring us cooler and drier conditions with some blustery north winds into Tuesday morning.

Skies will remain clear as we head through Monday evening, and while it will be warm and muggy, it should be a pretty nice evening for most of the state. That previously mentioned front will drop through most of the state overnight tonight and the front is expected to be draped across southeastern Nebraska be early Tuesday morning. No rain is expected with the front, though we could see a few scattered clouds as the front pushes through. As the front moves through, winds will be blustery swinging from the south and southwest to the north. High end wind gusts could reach to near 40 MPH at times, but we will likely see more wind gusts around 30 MPH.

High end wind gusts on Tuesday morning could reach to between 30 and 40 MPH, but more likely we should see wind gusts between 25 and 35 MPH. (KOLN)

Winds should remain strongest in the morning and early afternoon with winds tapering off into the later afternoon and early evening as high pressure settles into the region. With the high pressure moving in, skies will remain clear into Tuesday evening. The one thing we’ll want to watch for is more areas of haze as wildfire smoke is pushed through the area thanks to the northerly winds.

Clear skies are expected overnight with more hazy sunshine into Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures overnight tonight are expected to propped up a bit across eastern Nebraska thanks to southerly winds that could be a bit breezy overnight tonight. Look for overnight temperatures ranging from the low 50s in the far west to the upper 60s in southeastern Nebraska.

Low temperatures should range from the low 50s in the far west to the upper 60s in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will be cooler, but still pretty close to where we should be for early September. Afternoon highs will settle into the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the state, including a forecast of 83° in Lincoln which is the average high for September 7th.

Look for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will hang in the low to mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and dry weather. By Friday and into the weekend, temperatures look to reach the middle and upper 80s, though longer range models do still have quite a spread in temperatures by the weekend and into early next week. The American GFS model keeps temperatures in the lower to middle 80s while the European model pushes temperatures into the lower and middle 90s for Sunday and into Monday of next week. The point being, there’s still a decent amount of uncertainty as to where temperatures go this weekend and into early next week, so make sure you continue to check on the forecast. Regardless of where temperatures go, both longer range models are still in fairly good agreement keeping the dry weather around as we head over the course of the next week with plenty of sunshine. We’ll watch Saturday night for perhaps a spotty shower or storm across the area, but chances for any meaningful moisture over the next week are basically zero.

Cooler and breezy weather is expected on Tuesday behind a passing cold front. Dry weather with highs in the 80s are expected through the rest of the week. (KOLN)

