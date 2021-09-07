Blood evidence used to identify suspect in Lincoln church burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department were able to identify the suspect in a recent church burglary because of blood evidence he had left behind.

On Aug. 18, around 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Connection Point church near 33rd and Starr Streets on a burglary.

LPD said a church employee reported that someone had gotten into the church by breaking a window and stole a laptop, bicycle, oils and plastic traffic cones.

Police said during the burglary, a number of doors were pried and an another window was broken.

According to police, officers processed the scene and found blood that was collected.

LPD said the blood was sent to the state lab and a report came back indicating the source of the blood was a 38-year-old man.

Officers contacted the man on Friday near 26th and A Streets during a traffic stop.

He was arrested for burglary.

LPD said the estimated loss is around $900.

