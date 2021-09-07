Capital Humane Society rescues six dogs from New Orleans shelter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As cleanup and recovery efforts continue in New Orleans, a trip by a group of volunteers from the Capital Humane Society means that some furry friends will get a chance at a new life in Lincoln.

Six dogs are now resting comfortably at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center in Lincoln where they arrived safely on Monday morning.

“We sent a team down there to help out Zeus’ Rescue who didn’t have any power because of the hurricane,” said Shannon Martin Roebuck, the executive director of the Capital Humane Society. “They already had animals in their shelter and as people weren’t able to care for their animals, they were getting more and more animals in.”

The group of four women made the trek to New Orleans, leaving Saturday at about 1 a.m. They took part in a newer endeavor for the Capital Humane Society known as the Best Friends Network, which connects shelters during times of need.

“The team at Zeus’ Rescue and others down there are actually spending the night at the shelters trying to help the animals,” Martin Roebuck said. “Just doing the best thing for those animals and they were just so happy to get any help they could.”

The group documented much of the trip to and from the shelter using Facebook Live; with hundreds of encouraging comments and messages pouring in from Nebraskans helping them through it.

“It was amazing,” Martin Roebuck said. “They said that was the one thing that kept them going. They spent maybe 17 hours driving down there, they slept for a few hours, picked up the animals, and drove back.”

Starting Tuesday the dogs, who range in age from about six months to seven years, will start getting final health exams. After that, they are expected to be up for adoption starting Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s just a great mix of small, medium, and large animals,” Martin Roebuck said. “I think everyone here will be ready to take one home.”

The Capital Humane Society said the trip was so successful, it’s considering making a second trip in the near future to get more animals.

