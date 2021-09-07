Cool down for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will move through southeast Nebraska Tuesday morning and that means cooler, less muggy conditions Tuesday afternoon. It will be a bit on the windy side as well behind the cold front. Although there may be a few clouds behind the front, no rain is expected. Pleasant weather expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and less humid conditions. (1011 Weather)

Tuesday night will be cooler and generally clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Cooler temperatures tonight. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very pleasant with comfortable temperatures and humidity. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near average high temperatures expected Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Thursday will still be pleasant, however, high temperatures could return to the 90s Friday afternoon and it will be more humid.

Saturday will be warm and muggy and still expected to be dry. The warm temperatures continue for Sunday and Monday.

Mainly dry conditions expected through the weekend. (1011 Weather)

