Lincoln council member Jane Raybould to run for Legislature

Jane Raybould speaking at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair.
Jane Raybould speaking at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair.(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jane Raybould, a Lincoln city council member and former Lancaster County commissioner, has announced her candidacy for an open seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Raybould says she’s running for Legislative District 28, an area of Lincoln neighborhoods just south of downtown. The seat is currently held by state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a fellow Democrat who is ineligible to run again in 2022 because of term limits.

The district is heavily Democratic, even though the Legislature is officially nonpartisan.

In a statement, Raybould says she’d focus on public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services and restoring state aid to cities and counties. Her announcement included an endorsement from Pansing Brooks.

