Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial in Mid-Orange for third week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-orange for a third consecutive week. Mid-orange indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high and continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The Directed Health Measure (DHM) remains in effect through September 30. It requires all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – to wear a face mask when they are in an indoor space. The DHM requires all building operators and owners to ensure their patrons ages two and older wear masks. For a list of exceptions to the mask requirement and more information on the DHM, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-6280.

New information has been added to the COVID-19 dashboard to show a more detailed breakdown of cases by age. Health Director Pat Lopez said a high number of cases in the younger age groups reflects outbreaks in childcare facilities and an increase in cases related to schools.

COVID-19: For the week ending Sept 3, here's a breakdown in cases by age in Lincoln/Lancaster...



0-4: 64**

5-9: 89**

10-14: 104

15-19: 99

20-24: 86

25-34: 167

35-44: 153

45-54: 105

55-64: 71

65-74: 51

85+: 13



**Indicates highest since pandemic started#lnk | #covid19 pic.twitter.com/9M8QERRf7W — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) September 7, 2021

“This reinforces the importance of masking, both in preventing illness and reducing the number of students that have to be excluded and quarantined,” Lopez said. “We continue to work closely with all our schools to keep kids healthy and in the classroom. This is essential for learning and for their social and emotional development.”

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

In August, 30 Lancaster County residents died from COVID-19. Nine were under the age of 60, and all nine were unvaccinated. From March through August, 52 local residents have died from COVID-19, and 83% were unvaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases decreased from 136 on August 30 to 127 September 2.

The local positivity rate was over 12% for the week ending September 4. That rate still indicates that the delta variant continues to be widespread in Lancaster County.

The seven-day rolling daily average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has been between 81 and 84 the past eight days, but 93 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized today, with 63 from Lancaster County.

The percent of the Lancaster County population age 16 and older that is fully vaccinated is now 71.6%. Nearly 22,000 vaccinations were provided to Lancaster County residents in August. About 60% were initiating vaccination, and about 40% were getting their second dose.

Lopez said everyone should continue to monitor their health and to be on the alert for fever, cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms of COVID-19. Even if you are vaccinated, you should separate yourself from others and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

For general information on COVID-19, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.