Three new COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported Tuesday that three more people have died from COVID-19.

Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said the deaths were all males - one in his 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 70s. Lopez said two of the three people who died were not vaccinated.

Lopez said our community lost 30 people to COVID-19 in August, with 9 of those under the age of 60. Lopez said all 9 were unvaccinated and included 2 people in their 50s, 3 people in their 40s, 3 people in their 30s and one person in their 20s.

Lopez said our community lost 52 people to COVID-19 from March - August, with 83 percent of those people not vaccinated.

