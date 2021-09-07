LPD: $70,000 worth of construction equipment stolen from southeast Lincoln site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said nearly $70,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a southeast Lincoln site.

On Friday, just after 11 a.m., police were called to an area near 70th Street and Saltillo Road on a theft.

LPD said when responding officers got there, they spoke with a construction site foreman with Gregg Electric who reported someone stole three skid loader auger attachments between 3 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers said the foreman reported finding the skid loader had been moved and was covered in mud when he arrived on site.

According to police, a Hausmann Construction employee reported that they had a skid loader stolen at the same site.

LPD said a HEP Inc. employee reported another skid loader belonging to them was stolen.

Investigators currently estimate the total loss around $70,000.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

