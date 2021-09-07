Advertisement

Major disaster declaration approved for Nebraska

The storm late Friday and into early Saturday, July 10, 2021, blew down several trees across...
The storm late Friday and into early Saturday, July 10, 2021, blew down several trees across the Omaha-metro.(Courtesy photo)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Following requests by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska congressional delegation, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Nebraska. The declaration will allow for federal funds to begin flowing to portions of the state impacted by severe thunderstorms between July 9 and July 10.

“Nebraska communities devastated by July’s heavy thunderstorms and hail will soon begin receiving critical federal relief. We supported Governor Ricketts in his request for this aid and were glad to see the administration act quickly in response. This disaster declaration will provide Nebraskans with the resources to rebuild and recover,” said the delegation.

The counties included in the declaration are Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington, and York.

Last month, U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Representatives Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Don Bacon (NE-02), and Adrian Smith (NE-03) wrote a letter to President Biden echoing their support of Governor Ricketts’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nebraska.

A copy of the Nebraska congressional delegation’s August letter to President Biden is available here.

