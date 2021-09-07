Advertisement

Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80

Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.(NDOT/Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash on I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chaz Clark, 20 of Bennington died at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates Clark was driving eastbound in a 2005 Honda Accent when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median. The vehicle then jumped the creek and rolled over.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash and Clark wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. and law enforcement and emergency vehicles lined the shoulders of both lanes of the interstate for at least two and a half hours.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, Ashland Fire and Rescue, Cass County Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the crash.

