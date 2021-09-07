Wednesday Forecast: A marvelous middle-of-the-week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plenty of sunshine...pleasant temperatures...and comfortable dew points will make for a wonderful Wednesday across the region...

High pressure will keep control of the Central Plains over the next few days...with mainly dry conditions and slowly warming temperatures through the end of the work week.

After an almost “chilly” Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning...afternoon temperatures should once again reach the upper 70s-to-middle 80s for most of 10-11 Country on Wednesday.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday Highs (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will warm a bit...especially in the west...where readings will likely return to the 90s.

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

By Friday, it’s upper 80s-to-upper 90s for most of the state...with some triple-digit heat in play for the western-third of Nebraska.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

At this point...precipitation “chances” appear non-existent through Friday...with some “isolated” showers and thunderstorms possible at times over the weekend...with the slightly better chance coming on Sunday. Saturday in Lincoln looks dry...but could be quite hot and rather humid...just an early “head’s up” for everyone headed to Memorial Stadium to watch the Huskers take on Buffalo. Even on Sunday the rain chance is only 20%...so expect much of the weekend to be dry. We’ll keep some small rain chances going into early next week...with highs holding in the 80s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

