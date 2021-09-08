Auto body shops say repair times are doubling because of parts shortages and delays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As if getting in a car crash wasn’t bad enough, now if a car is damaged it could take weeks or months to get repaired.

That’s because like many industries, car parts are in short supply and shipments are delayed.

10/11 NOW talked on the phone with more than a dozen auto body shops and parts stores and found many are being impacted by unprecedented delays.

One of those is Spiedell Body Works.

The General Manager of Spiedell said the shop has cars that arrived in the first week of August still sitting in the shop waiting for parts.

“I’ve worked here for ten years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cory Parker said.

He said normally it takes a few days to get car parts in but now it’s taking weeks or longer.

“It’s a big impact,” Parker said. “Lots of our vehicles are in that in-between stage where they’ve been repaired and painted and are ready to go back together but they’re missing a bracket or missing a piece to put it together.”

He said specifically, they’re seeing the worst delays in front end parts like headlights, hoods and bumpers. But now they’re starting to see it in electronics, which can cause big issues.

“So if an airbag goes out, we can’t get the control modules to repair it and we can’t let those kinds of cars leave here without repairs,” he said.

To combat this, they’re communicating with suppliers to get estimates and trying to schedule work around those shipping time frames to minimize the time customers are without their cars.

Parker hopes conditions will return to normal sometime next year.

