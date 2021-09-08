Advertisement

Cars collide in crash near Mead, multiple people sent to hospitals

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people were sent to three different hospitals in Omaha after a car accident near Mead, Nebraska.

Four adults and two kids were involved in the crash. The two cars were headed in opposite directions on Highway 92 when they collided.

One car flipped over and officers at the scene say there are no life-threatening injures.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

