City of Lincoln to host two Patriot Day ceremonies Saturday

Veterans Memorial Garden (Source: City of Lincoln)
Veterans Memorial Garden (Source: City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The public is invited to two Patriot Day ceremonies Saturday, September 11, hosted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council (VMGAC). Visit lincoln.ne.gov/patriotday for more information.

  • 8:30 a.m. – LFR invites the public to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the north side of the State Capitol building, 1445 “K” St. The event also will be broadcast live on LNKTV, the City’s government access channel. It is available on ALLO channel 2, Spectrum channel 1300, and Kinetic channel 1005. The ceremony will also be available on demand at LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity.
    • The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and includes a flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard; special tribute to Nebraska Task Force 1 members; LFR Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from September 11, 2001; a 21-gun salute; and remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Fire Chief David Engler and Governor Pete Ricketts.
  • About 10 a.m. (following the Capitol event) – The public is invited to the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park, 3200 Veterans Memorial Dr.
    • The free ceremony will include members of LFR and the VMGAC posting a wreath by the Post 9/11 Monument; the singing of the National Anthem by Amanda Palmer; and brief remarks by VMGAC Vice Chairperson, Craig Anderson. The wreath recognizes those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.
    • VMGAC members will be available in the garden after the ceremony for tours and questions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Auld Pavilion located just west of the garden.

The Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park is open year-round from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information about the Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. More information on LFR is available at fire.lincoln.ne.gov.

