LPD: Woman shoplifts more than $600 worth of clothing from Costco

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman stole more than $600 worth of clothing from Costco over the course of several months.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Costco on a shoplifting report.

LPD said a Loss Prevention employee explained that a woman had stolen pants while in the store and was contacted by staff, then detained.

Officers said the Loss Prevention employee said he recognized the woman and she’d been in the store shoplifting before.

According to police, the employee appeared on surveillance videos with 19 incidents between March 8 and September 7.

LPD said the woman stole a number of joggers, shorts, shirts, dresses, tie-dyed items, tank tops, tee shirts and a rain coat totaling more than $641.

Police said the woman would take an item while shopping, remove the packaging and hide it, then continue shopping and head to the check out.

Costco was able to track the stolen items through the woman’s Costco membership and identify shoplifting incidents in security video on days when she shopped, according to police.

LPD said the 60-year-old woman was arrested, then cited and released. The woman is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges.

