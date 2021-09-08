Wonderful Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A relatively cool morning will become a warm and comfortable Wednesday afternoon across Nebraska. Surface high pressure will dominate the region Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and more humid weather will return Friday and Saturday.

Mainly sunny skies with Wednesday afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Northwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Warm, comfortable conditions Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning will be pleasant once again along with mainly clear skies. Lows in the low 50s.

Another cool morning expected. (1011 Weather)

Thursday is still looking nice with highs in the lower 80s, mainly sunny and comfortable humidity levels. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Another nice day expected Thursday. It will be hotter in western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

The heat and humidity will return on Friday and Saturday with lower 90s Friday and possibly in the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. Both days should be dry. Sunday will be a bit cooler, but still muggy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. Monday and Tuesday will be warm with isolated showers and t’storms.

Hot and more humid returns Friday and Saturday. (1011 Weather)

