Seward County man arrested amid sex trafficking of a minor investigation

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County man was arrested amid a three month long sex trafficking of a minor investigation.

According to Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion, East Butler High School contacted the sheriff’s office on May 21 in regards to a sexually explicit email offering money for explicit photographs of a minor. Dion said the school’s security software intercepted the email and the administration determined they needed to contact law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office opened a sex trafficking of a minor investigation and worked jointly with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office for more than three months.

On Sept. 3, The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Seward County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a residence in Staplehurst. Sheriff Dion said the main suspect in the case was interviewed, arrested and lodged in the Butler County Jail.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is currently continuing their investigation. If you have any information about a minor receiving an email asking explicit questions and offering money for explicit photographs, you’re asked to contact their office at 402-643-2359.

