Thursday Forecast: Terrific for most, toasty for some

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While Central and Eastern Nebraska will have temperatures similar to Wednesday on Thursday, the western third of the area will be much warmer as an upper level ridge and warm front move into the area. That hotter air moves eastward for Friday, before a cold front arrives this weekend bringing us some relief.

A surface high pressure system will be in control of the area tonight into Thursday morning. That high will move away from the area during the day Thursday. This will lead to winds becoming southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points should be in the 50s for much, it not all, of the area so it is going to feel comfortable and not humid. With it also being mainly sunny and high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s in Central and Eastern Nebraska, that is where it is going to be a terrific day (potential top 10-11 day). In the western third of Nebraska, it will be toasty with highs in the 90s for most locations.

As an upper level ridge builds even more into the region Friday and the warm front moves east, it is going to be a hot day across the area with well above average temperatures expected. Highs should be anywhere from the upper 80s to low 90s in the eastern part of the area to above 100 in much of the panhandle.

The ridge should flatten during the weekend and a cold front will move through the area, though some may not have the cooler air arrive until Sunday. An upper level disturbance could move through the region for the second half of the weekend, so there is a small chance of rain. More rain chances are in the forecast for the first half of next week as a few fronts will be in the area as well as some upper level disturbances.

