Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at...
Victim identified in homicide at Tanglewood Apartments
Pat Lopez
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: $70,000 worth of construction equipment stolen from southeast Lincoln site

Latest News

Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says
COVID breakthrough cases occur in older, sick people
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
A map of current districts.
1 proposed congressional map would split Douglas County
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally