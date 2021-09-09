Beatrice carpet cleaning company linked to several thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police have been investigating several thefts from residences over the past few months. Police said there’s something they all have in common - residents had all used the same Beatrice carpet cleaning business, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning.

Beatrice Police are asking people who have used the carpet cleaning business to check if they have any property missing, specifically jewelry and valuable coins. Police said to contact them and they may be able to assist in locating the property.

Police arrested Dale Simmons, 65, on August 26 for felony theft. Simmons worked for Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning.

According to court documents, police said Simmons pawned stolen items in pawn shops in Beatrice, Lincoln and Junction City, Kansas. Items include several gold and silver coins along with rings.

