Community prepares to come together to honor Omaha’s Cpl. Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tragic news of 13 American troops dying last month in Afghanistan at the hands of terrorist bombers caused the nation to mourn, but those feelings ran even deeper here in the Metro area after discovering one of those soldiers lost was one of our own.

Cpl. Daegan Page was only 23 years old when he was killed at the gate of the airport in Kabul. Tomorrow, the solider returns home as the Omaha area is preparing for his arrival.

Cpl. Page’s procession route will start at Abbot Drive and Locust St, moving to 10th Street and then on to Cass Street before taking to the highway. The procession will then make it’s way to Millard Avenue, some business owners along the route will be paying their respects to the fallen soldier. American flags are currently set up in front of Tuffy Auto Service in anticipation for the family of Cpl. Page to pass by.

“They give their lives for us so we can have our freedoms in this country,” said Matt Dougherty of Millard, “And we should cherish those and make sure we are aware of those everyday of our lives.”

Further down Millard Ave, at Piccolo’s Bar, they’re putting in a little extra work to make sure they honor Cpl. Page and the reason why is simple.

“Because he fought for us.”

Daryl Petersen, a Millard graduate, has drilled a hole in the side of his business to install an American flag where the family can see it during the procession route and says this is something he “has to do.”

“Because I’m an American,” Petersen said. “I live here, I mean, those kids fought for us. You gotta respect the people that gave their lives for us.”

The entire Omaha community seems to be mourning the loss.

“I feel sorry for his family, all of his friends. I’m retired, it’s the least I can do.”

Getting the flag installed was an emotional moment for Daryl.

“It was one of the great, great experiences I had in a long time,” said Petersen, “It felt real good you guys, it felt really good.”

Many people across the Metro are hoping all the flags along the route will mean something to the community and, of course, the Gold Star family.

“We know that their biggest concerns is that they’re loved one will be forgotten,” said Bill Williams of Patriotic Productions, “So in this case we expect that they’re going to get a lot of comfort when they see the people on the streets as they pass by with a flag in their hands, standing silently in respect for their loss and in honor of their son.”

