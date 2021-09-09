Friday Forecast: More hazy sunshine, but Mother Nature cranks up the heat!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a stretch of some very nice weather, Mother Nature is going to crank up the heat as we head into Friday and Saturday with some very hot and humid conditions across the state. Temperatures will jump around after Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 90s through week next week as the battle between summer and fall starts it’s beginning stages.

Look for nice weather though as we head into Thursday evening with comfortable temperatures and dew points across the area. Skies should remain mainly clear with areas of smoke continuing to drift through the state. More sunshine is expected for Friday, though it will be hazy sunshine as the upper level pattern will continue to bring wildfire smoke from California into the area.

More hazy sunshine is expected for Friday with dry weather across the state. (KOLN)

More wildfire smoke is expected across the area on Friday, leading to hazy skies for much of the region. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge is expected to build into the area from the west which will help temperatures take a big step forward into the 90s and 100s for the day on Friday - and likely continuing into the day on Saturday - before a cold front sweeps through the state bringing in some relief from the heat for the day on Sunday. Look for overnight lows tonight that should be fairly comfortable, ranging from around 50° in the west to around 60° in the east.

Overnight lows should settle into the mid and upper 50s for most of the area. (KNOP)

Temperatures by tomorrow afternoon look to be about 10° to 20° warmer than where we were on Thursday afternoon. Look for afternoon highs ranging from the low 90s across eastern Nebraska to the lower 100s in the west!

Temperatures should range from the low 90s to the low 100s on Friday. (KOLN)

The heat translates to the south and east for the day on Saturday with temperatures across the southern half of the state in the mid to upper 90s with northern Nebraska seeing temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s on Saturday. (KOLN)

Meanwhile, dew points are expected to climb higher than they’ve been for most of this week. Look for dew point temperatures by Friday afternoon in the mid to upper 60s across eastern Nebraska, certainly making it feel a bit more uncomfortable. It looks like by Saturday afternoon, dew point temperatures may be a bit lower, but still clocking in in the mid 60s across much of eastern Nebraska.

This should set the stage for a rather uncomfortable day on Saturday, especially for those who will be in Memorial Stadium as Nebraska hosts Buffalo with a 2:30 PM kickoff. While air temperatures around kickoff are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, it will likely feel even hotter in a stadium where there’s 80,000+ spectators. It will be very important to make sure you’re dressing appropriately for the conditions and making sure you drink PLENTY of water if you’re planning on being in the stands. Dew point temperatures could send feels like temperatures to around 100° throughout the course of the game with temperatures by the finish of the game still hovering in the middle 90s.

Hot and humid weather is expected to make it rather uncomfortable on Saturday. If you're planning on being in Memorial Stadium, it will likely feel even hotter! (KOLN)

A cold front is expected to drop through the area by Saturday evening, which will usher in cooler temperatures for the day on Sunday as well as some low-end rain chances. Highs are expected to fall to the lower and middle 80s for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, but quickly look to rebound in the lower 90s on Monday before another cold front sends temperatures back down to the lower and middle 90s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. Our best rain chance looks to come on Tuesday and Tuesday evening as another cold front sweeps through the state.

Hot and humid weather is expected for Friday and Saturday with up and down temperatures from Sunday through next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.