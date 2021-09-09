Huskers dominate Creighton, remain undefeated against Bluejays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team defeated Creighton in straight sets on Wednesday (25-14, 25-22, 25-16) to improve to 20-0 all-time against the Bluejays. Both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked inside the Top 20.

Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun said it was the Huskers’ best performance of the season. Nebraska held Creighton to .053 hitting while putting on a defensive clinic. The Huskers had three players record double-digit digs - Nicklin Hames, Lexi Rodriguez, and Keonilei Akana.

Offensively, the Huskers were paced by Sun’s 11-kill performance.

Nebraska improved its record to 6-0. The Huskers welcome Utah to the Devaney Center on Saturday.

Attendance at the CHI Health Center was 11,279.

